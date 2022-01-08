JustInvest LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

JustInvest LLC trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.55.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total transaction of $176,395.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $372.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $391.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.28. The company has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $261.38 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.