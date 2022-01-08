IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC increased its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in IHS Markit by 66.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

INFO opened at $126.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $83.26 and a 52-week high of $135.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.34. The company has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.29 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

