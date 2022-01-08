IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,398,000 after buying an additional 26,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,079,000 after buying an additional 190,020 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in IHS Markit by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,297,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,509,000 after buying an additional 434,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IHS Markit by 55.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,665,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,291,000 after buying an additional 954,481 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,475,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,938,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INFO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

NYSE INFO opened at $126.00 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $83.26 and a 12 month high of $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.