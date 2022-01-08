BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New Investment in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.08% of Dillard’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 44.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 11.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

DDS opened at $233.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $416.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.91. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.40.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

