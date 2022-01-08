Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.68 Billion

Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will post $4.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.62 billion and the highest is $4.75 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $18.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.69 billion to $18.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.29 billion to $20.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS.

GPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 950,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,259,000 after buying an additional 16,463 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.94. The company had a trading volume of 450,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,575. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.86. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $93.62 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

