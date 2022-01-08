Brokerages Expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to post $37.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.82 million and the lowest is $37.03 million. Intersect ENT reported sales of $28.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year sales of $116.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.11 million to $119.12 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $139.89 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $144.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 151.36% and a negative net margin of 85.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

XENT remained flat at $$27.30 during trading on Wednesday. 202,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.32. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $28.17.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

