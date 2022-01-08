Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Superior Plus stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$13.00. 449,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,130. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.45. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$11.97 and a 1 year high of C$16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.33) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$362.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$318.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SPB shares. Raymond James set a C$16.25 price target on Superior Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. upgraded Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.81.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

