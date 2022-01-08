Crowns (CWS) Hits One Day Volume of $1.39 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowns has a total market capitalization of $12.56 million and $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crowns has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00060136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Crowns Profile

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

