Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Down 4.6% This Week

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $14.90 million and approximately $532,048.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for $21.58 or 0.00051860 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00059207 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00076358 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.20 or 0.07549898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00074131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,554.56 or 0.99876762 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 690,350 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

