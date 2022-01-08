Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 364.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,938 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,842 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,844 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $99.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.34 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.14.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

