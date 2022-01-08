Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 570 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Open Lending by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 979,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after buying an additional 407,232 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,149,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,432,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Open Lending by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 46,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Open Lending news, insider Charles D. Jehl bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $99,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $849,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,099,913. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.71 and a quick ratio of 9.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LPRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

