TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 999,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $81,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $89.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.44 and its 200 day moving average is $86.15. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

