TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,673 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.49% of NICE worth $87,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of NICE during the second quarter valued at about $202,055,000. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its stake in NICE by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 875,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,614,000 after buying an additional 325,350 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in NICE by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,091,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,551,000 after buying an additional 292,591 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,287,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NICE by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,328,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,740,000 after buying an additional 113,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.17.

Shares of NICE opened at $277.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $294.53 and a 200 day moving average of $281.16. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $211.25 and a one year high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.20, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.75.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

