TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $96,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 36.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.71.

ASML stock opened at $756.10 on Friday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $499.43 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $804.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $784.10. The company has a market cap of $309.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $2.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

