JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $114,000 Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.11.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $195.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $198.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.33 and its 200-day moving average is $179.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,788 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

