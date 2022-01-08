Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,025 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 18,614 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $34,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $118,921,000 after buying an additional 1,622,200 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,936,000 after buying an additional 808,601 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,718,000 after buying an additional 659,594 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 884.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 690,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,675,000 after buying an additional 620,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 181.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 953,843 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,056,000 after buying an additional 614,622 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $45.35 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.28.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

