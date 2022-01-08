Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1,340.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,171 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $32,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 149,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,412,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 106,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,820,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 369,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,959,000 after buying an additional 29,952 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,867,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,620,000 after buying an additional 41,363 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,396,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $6,693,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $231.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.02. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $197.63 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.08.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

