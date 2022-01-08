Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth $1,445,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,391,779 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $170,223,000 after acquiring an additional 73,290 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 264.1% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 341,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,328,000 after acquiring an additional 247,937 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 69,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC opened at $65.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average of $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

