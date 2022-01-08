BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,760 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Lennar were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 36.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lennar by 161.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $102.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

