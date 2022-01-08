Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 68.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,973,000 after acquiring an additional 255,217 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,893,000 after acquiring an additional 107,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,694,000 after acquiring an additional 138,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,048,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,138,000 after acquiring an additional 242,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $169.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.03. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

