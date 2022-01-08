Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,684,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,078 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group makes up 2.6% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $62,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $155,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.44.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

