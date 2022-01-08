Private Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 955,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial accounts for about 1.7% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $40,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $504,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNA Financial stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

