Private Management Group Inc. Has $22.73 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,059 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Kroger worth $22,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Kroger by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 296.7% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Kroger by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Kroger by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

