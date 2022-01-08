Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 33,115 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 1.4% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,767.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,730,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $283,046,000 after buying an additional 11,321,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $564,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,634 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,312,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average is $22.64.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

