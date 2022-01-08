Short Interest in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Grows By 26.3%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 795,500 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 629,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 415,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

RADA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 449,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,508. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $460.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.96.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RADA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter worth $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 87.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

