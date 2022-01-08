Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Shares Up 7.6%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) shares shot up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 12,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 6,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52.

Montage Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAUTF)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

