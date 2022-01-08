WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,198 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.31% of WNS worth $12,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in WNS by 367.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,216,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,675,000 after buying an additional 4,100,942 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,872,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,148,000 after purchasing an additional 98,734 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,618,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,728,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,432,000 after purchasing an additional 62,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of WNS by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,365,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after purchasing an additional 341,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Shares of WNS opened at $87.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. WNS has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $91.03.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. WNS had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

