BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,160 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock worth $4,500,554,314 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $1,026.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 332.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,074.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $854.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 target price (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $889.87.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

