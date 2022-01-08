$307.22 Million in Sales Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will report $307.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $335.00 million and the lowest is $279.44 million. Enova International posted sales of $263.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enova International.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. Enova International had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $320.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In other Enova International news, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 8,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $292,522.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $60,603.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENVA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.35. 184,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,922. Enova International has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 15.90.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.