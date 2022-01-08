Analysts Set Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) PT at $23.80

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 30,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,081. Vinci Partners Investments has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $624.56 million and a P/E ratio of 16.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.92. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Research analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.75%.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

