Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.58 Million

Analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will report $99.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.32 million to $101.90 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $78.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year sales of $397.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $395.13 million to $399.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $438.55 million, with estimates ranging from $426.80 million to $445.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of Chuy’s stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,715. Chuy’s has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $586.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the third quarter worth about $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the third quarter worth about $219,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

