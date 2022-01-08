New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.46 Million

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will post sales of $218.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $211.00 million and the highest is $232.57 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $113.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $843.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $712.93 million to $909.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $862.75 million, with estimates ranging from $804.90 million to $899.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NRZ shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

NRZ stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $10.87. 3,812,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,824,773. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.99%.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 368.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 121.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.