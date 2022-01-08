New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.46 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will post sales of $218.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $211.00 million and the highest is $232.57 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $113.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $843.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $712.93 million to $909.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $862.75 million, with estimates ranging from $804.90 million to $899.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NRZ shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

NRZ stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $10.87. 3,812,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,824,773. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.99%.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 368.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 121.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

