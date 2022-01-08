Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

RPRX traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $40.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,599,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,710. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.98. Royalty Pharma has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.09.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.92 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 12,565 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $527,855.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,400,904.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,865 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

