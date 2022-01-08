DeHive Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last week, DeHive has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeHive has a market capitalization of $514,780.73 and $175,329.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001464 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00059207 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00076358 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.20 or 0.07549898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00074131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,554.56 or 0.99876762 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007065 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

