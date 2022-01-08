Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,940 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $14,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.49. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

