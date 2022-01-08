iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Increased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 50,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,416,000.

QUAL opened at $140.31 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.53 and its 200-day moving average is $139.21.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.