Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $28.33 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,999 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.05% of MetLife worth $28,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in MetLife by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 385.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average is $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.77.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

