Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Stake Boosted by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.61% of Tower Semiconductor worth $19,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,253,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 24.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 142.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,709,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,417,000 after buying an additional 1,004,519 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 20.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $39.15 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $41.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

