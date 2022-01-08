Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 24.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 228,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,294 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $25,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 482.2% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB opened at $106.58 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.15 and a 1 year high of $114.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $4.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

