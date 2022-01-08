Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 401,452 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 276.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 546,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,452 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $35,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,594,000 after purchasing an additional 140,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,178,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,772,000 after purchasing an additional 401,133 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,316,000 after acquiring an additional 104,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,820,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,420,000 after acquiring an additional 28,930 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $76.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.88 and a fifty-two week high of $76.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.27.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

