Buckley Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.17.

Shares of TEAM opened at $303.71 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $198.80 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.63, a PEG ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $390.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

