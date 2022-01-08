Ieq Capital LLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000.

VEA opened at $51.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average is $51.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.65 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

