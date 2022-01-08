Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Boosted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 16.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,402 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 16.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,517,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $144.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.52. The company has a market cap of $401.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

