Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,565 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 413.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $64.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.63. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

