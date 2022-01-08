Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 45,434 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,434 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 18,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 36,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $38.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $40.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average is $37.69.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

