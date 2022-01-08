Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $41.15 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 45,667 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $41,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $188.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.09 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.61 and its 200-day moving average is $177.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.