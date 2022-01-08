Concord Wealth Partners Has $37,000 Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.1% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $336,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 40.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 330.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,968.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,085.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 682.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,326.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,555.29. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,018.73 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

