JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $136,000 Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 13.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $3,010,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 190,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,993 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter worth $1,089,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 35.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.52.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $176.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.75. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $177.31.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

