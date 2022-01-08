Concord Wealth Partners Reduces Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Roku were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.8% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 12.4% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.1% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $180.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.61 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.39.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total value of $26,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 501,541 shares of company stock valued at $130,765,123 in the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

