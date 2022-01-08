Concord Wealth Partners Sells 203 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Stryker were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,428,128,000 after buying an additional 210,940 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,772 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,975,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $784,792,000 after purchasing an additional 136,142 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $777,304,000 after purchasing an additional 225,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Stryker by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,335,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $606,688,000 after purchasing an additional 121,415 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $263.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.74.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.